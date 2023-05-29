Cubs vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16) and the Chicago Cubs (22-30) facing off at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 29.
The probable starters are Taj Bradley (3-1) for the Rays and Marcus Stroman (4-4) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 1-3.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Cubs are 1-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Cubs have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (242 total runs).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.31 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
|May 25
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
|May 27
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
|May 28
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Taj Bradley
|May 30
|Rays
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Shane McClanahan
|May 31
|Rays
|-
|Justin Steele vs Zach Eflin
|June 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
|June 3
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
|June 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
