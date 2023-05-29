On Monday, Andrew Vaughn (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 53 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.9% of them.

He has homered in six games this year (11.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has had an RBI in 21 games this year (39.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 29 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings