Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .288 with a double, six home runs and three walks.
- Gomes is batting .316 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 65.5% of his 29 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 29), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has an RBI in 15 of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this season (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- The Reds rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft (2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9).
