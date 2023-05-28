The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .288 with a double, six home runs and three walks.

Gomes is batting .316 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 65.5% of his 29 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 29), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has an RBI in 15 of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this season (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 16 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

