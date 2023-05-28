Today's WNBA slate has three exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Indiana Fever taking on the Atlanta Dream.

Today's WNBA Games

The Atlanta Dream play host to the Indiana Fever

The Fever take to the home court of the Dream on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 1-1

1-1 IND Record: 0-2

0-2 ATL Stats: 80.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 81.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)

80.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 81.0 Opp. PPG (seventh) IND Stats: 67.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Allisha Gray (18.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.0 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 APG)

The Chicago Sky take on the Dallas Wings

The Wings look to pull off an away win at the Sky on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 2-1

2-1 DAL Record: 2-0

2-0 CHI Stats: 73.7 PPG (11th in WNBA), 68.7 Opp. PPG (first)

73.7 PPG (11th in WNBA), 68.7 Opp. PPG (first) DAL Stats: 90.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (15.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Kahleah Copper (15.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.7 APG) DAL Key Player: Natasha Howard (18.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.0 APG)

The Las Vegas Aces host the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx take to the home court of the Aces on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 3-0

3-0 MIN Record: 0-3

0-3 LVA Stats: 97.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 71.3 Opp. PPG (second)

97.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 71.3 Opp. PPG (second) MIN Stats: 74.7 PPG (10th in WNBA), 83.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (18.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 1.7 APG)

A'ja Wilson (18.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 1.7 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.7 APG)

