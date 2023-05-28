The Detroit Tigers (24-26) and Chicago White Sox (22-32) meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Tigers will give the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.60 ERA).

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.19 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.60 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.

Cease is trying for his fourth quality start in a row.

Cease will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will hand the ball to Rodriguez (4-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.19, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .957 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd.

