Player prop betting options for Riley Greene, Luis Robert and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox matchup at Comerica Park on Sunday, starting at 1:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has collected 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.320/.537 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 47 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He's slashed .237/.315/.409 on the year.

Vaughn brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Rodríguez Stats

The Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Rodriguez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals May. 23 5.0 8 4 2 9 2 vs. Pirates May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 5 2 at Guardians May. 10 7.0 4 0 0 8 2 vs. Mets May. 4 8.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 5 2

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Greene Stats

Greene has 57 hits with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .292/.355/.436 slash line on the season.

Greene will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 34 hits with six doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .291/.410/.444 so far this season.

McKinstry brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 27 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 1 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

