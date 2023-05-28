When the Detroit Tigers (24-26) and Chicago White Sox (22-32) match up at Comerica Park on Sunday, May 28, Eduardo Rodriguez will get the nod for the Tigers, while the White Sox will send Dylan Cease to the hill. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Tigers (-115). Chicago is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.19 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.60 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won two out of the four games in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Detroit has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (28.1%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious eight times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Hanser Alberto 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

