The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Fueled by 154 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 230 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .296.

The White Sox rank 14th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.84 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (3-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Cease has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers W 12-3 Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home - Michael Lorenzen 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.