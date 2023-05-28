White Sox vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Zach McKinstry and Andrew Benintendi will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox play at Comerica Park on Sunday, at 1:40 PM ET.
The Tigers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (-105). Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).
White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Tigers
|-115
|-105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|-190
|+155
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The White Sox are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers). The average over/under established by bookmakers in Chicago's past three games has been 8.3, a streak during which the White Sox and their opponents have hit the over each time.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have come away with nine wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has entered 29 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 8-21 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 54 games with a total.
- The White Sox have an against the spread mark of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-13
|10-19
|9-16
|13-16
|18-25
|4-7
