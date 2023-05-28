Sunday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (24-26) against the Chicago White Sox (22-32) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on May 28.

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) for the Tigers and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The White Sox have come away with nine wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win eight times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (230 total), Chicago is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.84 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule