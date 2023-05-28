Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Trey Mancini (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .246 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Mancini has gotten a hit in 25 of 43 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (18.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Mancini has had an RBI in nine games this season (20.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (27.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
