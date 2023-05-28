Tim Anderson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .257 with five doubles and eight walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 22 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has not homered in his 35 games this year.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (28.6%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
15 GP 20
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodriguez (4-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.19 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
