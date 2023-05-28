On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .287 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 28 of 37 games this season (75.7%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (24.3%).

In five games this year, he has homered (13.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Suzuki has had an RBI in 15 games this year (40.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (40.5%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 21 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

