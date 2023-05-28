Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Odds
|Cubs vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Reds
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.397) thanks to 12 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 76.7% of his games this year (33 of 43), with more than one hit 15 times (34.9%).
- He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 43), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 14 games this year (32.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 19 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|20 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.