The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in total hits (50) this season while batting .263 with 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.5% of them.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (23.5%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has driven home a run in 17 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 47.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 26 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

