Jake Burger -- with an on-base percentage of .189 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.

Burger has picked up a hit in 19 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.1% of his games this season, Burger has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 16 games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 16 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (31.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings