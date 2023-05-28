Ian Happ -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .405.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
  • In 66.0% of his 50 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Happ has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this season (13 of 50), with more than one RBI five times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 28.0% of his games this season (14 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.253 AVG .364
.391 OBP .471
.387 SLG .582
6 XBH 8
2 HR 2
9 RBI 9
22/17 K/BB 11/12
2 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 24
18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Ashcraft (2-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 5.57 ERA ranks 66th, 1.481 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
