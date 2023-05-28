Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Drew Smyly, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

The Reds are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cubs (-160).

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -160 +135 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have won one of their last four games against the spread. Chicago's past three games have gone over the point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 7.8.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 46.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (12-14).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Chicago has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 51 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-22-1).

The Cubs have covered only 25% of their games this season, going 1-3-0 ATS.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-14 9-15 9-15 13-14 13-23 9-6

