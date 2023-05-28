Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Clint Frazier, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier has a triple and three walks while batting .278.
- In four of six games this season, Frazier has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his six games this season.
- Frazier has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9).
