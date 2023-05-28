Christopher Morel -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is hitting .317 with three doubles, nine home runs and four walks.
  • Morel has gotten a hit in 14 of 16 games this season (87.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (31.3%).
  • In 56.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 13.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this season (62.5%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 16 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9).
