Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .317 with three doubles, nine home runs and four walks.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 14 of 16 games this season (87.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (31.3%).
- In 56.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 13.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (62.5%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 16 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (77.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9).
