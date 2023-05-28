Andrew Benintendi -- batting .243 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .354. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.
  • In 39 of 49 games this season (79.6%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
  • In 49 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 22 of 49 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 21
.265 AVG .250
.333 OBP .300
.327 SLG .298
3 XBH 4
0 HR 0
4 RBI 5
11/4 K/BB 12/6
2 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 28
18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodriguez (4-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.19 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.