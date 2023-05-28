Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- batting .243 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .354. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- In 39 of 49 games this season (79.6%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
- In 49 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 22 of 49 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (75.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodriguez (4-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.19 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
