Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .290 with a double, six home runs and three walks.
- Gomes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .250.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 18 of 28 games this year (64.3%), including seven multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Gomes has an RBI in 15 of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Reds' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williamson (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds to make his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
