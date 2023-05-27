The Detroit Tigers (23-26) host the Chicago White Sox (22-31) on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers and Jesse Scholtens (0-2) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (0-2, 2.25 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 29 years old.

Over his three games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .214 against him. He has a 2.25 ERA and averages 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers' Lorenzen (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 4.08, a 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.210.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Lorenzen has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

