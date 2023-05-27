Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Riley Greene, Luis Robert and others in the Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox matchup at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 11 walks and 29 RBI (50 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.320/.537 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 46 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He's slashing .237/.317/.412 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lorenzen Stats

Michael Lorenzen (2-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Lorenzen has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals May. 22 5.2 5 5 5 5 2 vs. Pirates May. 16 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Guardians May. 9 7.0 5 1 1 3 0 vs. Mets May. 3 7.0 4 1 1 1 2 at Brewers Apr. 26 5.0 7 5 5 5 2

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Greene Stats

Greene has eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .295/.359/.437 so far this year.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 43 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .238/.309/.365 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Royals May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 22 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

