Saturday's game between the Detroit Tigers (23-26) and the Chicago White Sox (22-31) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 27.

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers and Jesse Scholtens (0-2) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had a spread.

The White Sox have been victorious in nine, or 29%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 8-20 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (227 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.79 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule