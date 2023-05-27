White Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Detroit Tigers (23-26) and the Chicago White Sox (22-31) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 27.
The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers and Jesse Scholtens (0-2) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
White Sox Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had a spread.
- The White Sox have been victorious in nine, or 29%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 8-20 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (227 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.79 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Guardians
|L 3-0
|Jimmy Lambert vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 23
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
|May 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-0
|Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill
|May 25
|@ Tigers
|L 7-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
|May 26
|@ Tigers
|W 12-3
|Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
|May 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 29
|Angels
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Jaime Barria
|May 30
|Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Griffin Canning
|May 31
|Angels
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Tyler Anderson
|June 2
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.