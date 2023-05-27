Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Trey Mancini (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .252.
- Mancini has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (21.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (9.5%).
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season (12 of 42), with two or more runs five times (11.9%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Williamson (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
