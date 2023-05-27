After batting .282 with two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Michael Lorenzen

MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .264 with five doubles and eight walks.

Anderson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 22 of 34 games this season (64.7%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (26.5%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this season.

In eight games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 games this year (29.4%), including four multi-run games (11.8%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 15 GP 19 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

