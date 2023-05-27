Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After batting .282 with two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .264 with five doubles and eight walks.
- Anderson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 22 of 34 games this season (64.7%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (26.5%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this season.
- In eight games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (29.4%), including four multi-run games (11.8%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
