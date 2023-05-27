Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Seby Zavala -- batting .154 with a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .152 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- This year, Zavala has posted at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (15.4%), including one multi-run game.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.152
|.211
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.