Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this season (32 of 42), with multiple hits 14 times (33.3%).
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has driven home a run in 13 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 18 games this season (42.9%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Reds will look to Williamson (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.