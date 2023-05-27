The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this season (32 of 42), with multiple hits 14 times (33.3%).
  • He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hoerner has driven home a run in 13 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (42.9%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

20 GP 15
.322 AVG .277
.352 OBP .342
.448 SLG .323
6 XBH 3
2 HR 0
15 RBI 4
6/3 K/BB 11/6
6 SB 5
24 GP 18
19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Reds will look to Williamson (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
