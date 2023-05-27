Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (22-28) will host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 27, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The Cubs are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+145). Chicago is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-3, 7.76 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Cubs and Reds matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-175) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $15.71 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Dansby Swanson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 25 times and won 12, or 48%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Cubs went 2-2 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those games.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-6.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.