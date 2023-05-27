How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 7:15 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 63 total home runs.
- Chicago's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cubs' .257 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 232 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs' .335 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.262).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- So far this year, Taillon has not registered a quality start.
- Taillon is looking to collect his third start of five or more innings this year in this game.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Taijuan Walker
|5/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Tylor Megill
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Kodai Senga
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Shane McClanahan
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Eflin
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|-
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
