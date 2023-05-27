Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (22-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (0-3) for the Cubs and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

The Cubs have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 12 (48%) of those contests.

Chicago is 2-3 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule