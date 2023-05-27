Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (22-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.
The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (0-3) for the Cubs and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cubs have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 12 (48%) of those contests.
- Chicago is 2-3 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|L 2-1
|Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker
|May 23
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill
|May 24
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
|May 25
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
|May 27
|Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
|May 28
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan
|May 30
|Rays
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin
|May 31
|Rays
|-
|Justin Steele vs TBA
|June 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
