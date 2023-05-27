Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (22-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (0-3) for the Cubs and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Cubs have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
  • The Cubs have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 12 (48%) of those contests.
  • Chicago is 2-3 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 21 @ Phillies L 2-1 Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker
May 23 Mets W 7-2 Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill
May 24 Mets W 4-2 Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
May 25 Mets L 10-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
May 26 Reds L 9-0 Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
May 27 Reds - Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
May 28 Reds - Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
May 29 Rays - Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan
May 30 Rays - Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin
May 31 Rays - Justin Steele vs TBA
June 2 @ Padres - Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.