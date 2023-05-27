After hitting .243 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vaughn has had a hit in 35 of 51 games this year (68.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.6%).
  • He has homered in six games this season (11.8%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.2% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (37.3%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
.283 AVG .220
.386 OBP .301
.500 SLG .378
7 XBH 10
3 HR 1
12 RBI 16
11/8 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 27
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lorenzen (2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
