After hitting .243 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.

Vaughn has had a hit in 35 of 51 games this year (68.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.6%).

He has homered in six games this season (11.8%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.2% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (37.3%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 27 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings