Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 56.1% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (9.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (22.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (9.8%).
- He has scored in 11 of 41 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Wentz (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 7.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went two innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .304 to opposing batters.
