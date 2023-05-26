After batting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 56.1% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.8% of those games.

Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (9.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (22.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (9.8%).

He has scored in 11 of 41 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 23 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings