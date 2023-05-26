Joey Wentz will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the second of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored White Sox (-140). Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +120 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 -1.5 +120 -145

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 57.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (11-8).

Chicago has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the White Sox a 58.3% chance to win.

In the 52 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-25-4).

The White Sox have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 9-18 9-15 12-16 18-24 3-7

