On Friday, Tim Anderson (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .244 with five doubles and seven walks.

In 21 of 33 games this year (63.6%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (24.2%).

In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Anderson has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 33 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 15 GP 18 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings