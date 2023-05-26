On Friday, Patrick Wisdom (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom leads Chicago with 31 hits, batting .214 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 151st in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
  • In 48.8% of his games this year (21 of 43), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 23.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 43), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wisdom has driven in a run in 12 games this season (27.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 46.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.161 AVG .310
.299 OBP .375
.446 SLG .759
6 XBH 11
5 HR 7
8 RBI 15
25/11 K/BB 20/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 23
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
  • The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 23-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.68), 68th in WHIP (1.500), and second in K/9 (12.4) among qualifying pitchers.
