On Friday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten a hit in 32 of 41 games this season (78.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (34.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 13 games this year (31.7%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.322 AVG .277
.352 OBP .342
.448 SLG .323
6 XBH 3
2 HR 0
15 RBI 4
6/3 K/BB 11/6
6 SB 5
Home Away
23 GP 18
19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 23-year-old's 4.68 ERA ranks 60th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 68th, and 12.4 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
