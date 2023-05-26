Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hanser Alberto is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 26 against the Royals) he went 0-for-1.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .219.
- Alberto has had a hit in 11 of 25 games this season (44.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Alberto has an RBI in six of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.235
|AVG
|.300
|.235
|OBP
|.353
|.294
|SLG
|.700
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|11
|2/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz (1-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 7.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went two innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .304 batting average against him.
