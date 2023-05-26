Hanser Alberto is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 26 against the Royals) he went 0-for-1.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .219.

Alberto has had a hit in 11 of 25 games this season (44.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Alberto has an RBI in six of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .235 AVG .300 .235 OBP .353 .294 SLG .700 1 XBH 6 0 HR 3 1 RBI 11 2/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 10 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings