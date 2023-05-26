In the series opener on Friday, May 26, Justin Steele will toe the rubber for the Chicago Cubs (22-27) as they square off against the Cincinnati Reds (21-29), who will answer with Hunter Greene. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (6-1, 2.20 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-4, 4.68 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Cubs' game against the Reds but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cubs (-175) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Reds with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.71.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Dansby Swanson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 12 (50%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 2-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won five of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.