How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Justin Steele and Hunter Greene will each get the start when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds play on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 63 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .426.
- The Cubs' .260 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- Chicago has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (232 total runs).
- The Cubs rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 21 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Chicago has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Cubs have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.238).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steele (6-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.20 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Steele is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.
- Steele is aiming for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Nola
|5/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Taijuan Walker
|5/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Tylor Megill
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Kodai Senga
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Shane McClanahan
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Eflin
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|-
