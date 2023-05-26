Cubs vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win.
Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-165
|+140
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Cubs are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have a 12-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Chicago has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).
- The Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Chicago has played in 49 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-22-1).
- The Cubs have had a spread set for just two outings this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-12
|9-15
|9-14
|13-13
|13-22
|9-5
