Friday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (22-27) against the Cincinnati Reds (21-29) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on May 26.

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (6-1) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (0-4).

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs are 1-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Cubs have won 12 out of the 24 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

This season Chicago has won four of its seven games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 61.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 232 (4.7 per game).

The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule