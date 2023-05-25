After hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 23 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in four games this year (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has had an RBI in nine games this year (22.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%).

He has scored in 11 games this year (26.8%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 23 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings