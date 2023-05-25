Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox head into the first of a four-game series against Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 52 total home runs.

Chicago is 21st in baseball with a .385 slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 20th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 213 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox are 28th in baseball with a .297 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.382).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Giolito is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the year.

Giolito will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Jimmy Lambert Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jimmy Lambert Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Jaime Barria 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Griffin Canning

