White Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Thursday's game between the Detroit Tigers (22-25) and Chicago White Sox (21-30) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 25.
The White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (3-3, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo (0-2, 4.60 ERA).
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.
- The White Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.
- The White Sox have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 11 (61.1%) of those contests.
- Chicago has entered five games this season favored by -150 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.
- The White Sox have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored 213 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 21
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Lance Lynn vs Carlos Hernandez
|May 22
|@ Guardians
|L 3-0
|Jimmy Lambert vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 23
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
|May 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-0
|Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill
|May 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
|May 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
|May 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jimmy Lambert vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 29
|Angels
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Jaime Barria
|May 30
|Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Griffin Canning
