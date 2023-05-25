On Thursday, Tim Anderson (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has five doubles and seven walks while batting .244.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (20 of 32), with more than one hit eight times (25.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 32 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in six games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 15 GP 17 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings