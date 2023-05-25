Seiya Suzuki -- batting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .285.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • In 77.1% of his games this season (27 of 35), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (14.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 42.9% of his games this season, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 15 of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.227 AVG .298
.320 OBP .377
.295 SLG .426
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 15/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 21
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Carrasco (0-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He's put together an 8.68 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
