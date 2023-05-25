The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez (.292 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .200 with two doubles, two triples and a walk.
  • Gonzalez has picked up a hit in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
  • In five games this year (25.0%), Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.0%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in three of 20 games so far this season.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.143 AVG .136
.143 OBP .136
.286 SLG .136
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
5/0 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
9 GP 11
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Faedo (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .203 to opposing hitters.
