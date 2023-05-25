Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 50 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .557.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Robert enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278 with one homer.

In 67.3% of his games this year (33 of 49), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 24.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.7% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 24 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings